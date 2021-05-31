Pakistan to export Sindhri mangoes to China from June 10: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Sindhri mangoes will be exported to China from June 10, 2021 by air

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Sindhri mangoes will be exported to China from June 10, 2021 by air.

For our quality mangoes, China is a developing market; the Adviser commerce said this on his official twitter account.

"I encourage our fruit exporters to take maximum advantage of vast opportunities in China."With regard to the concerns expressed by the exporters, Ministry of Commerce would like to assure, "Our exporters that the proposed scheme will be thoroughly examined with all stakeholders before being implemented", he informed.