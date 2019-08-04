UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Facilitate Korean Investors: Commerce Aviser

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan was ready to facilitate Korean investors and businesses in Pakistan.

Korea imports US$ 535 billion goods annually in the world, which offers huge potential for Pakistan,he said.

The Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce visited Korea to tap Korean market for Pakistani businesses,said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Sunday.

He said the government would welcome the Korean importers delegation to Pakistan.

The advisor said that KOIMA,the largest Korean importers association was keen to enhance imports from Pakistan.

He informed the KOIMA members about the business reforms that were underway in Pakistan and how these reforms were attracting global attention from investors and businesses.

In the event, besides the Korean businessmen, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung Kyu, Secretary Commerce, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Ambassador of Pakistan to Korea, Rahim Hayat Qureshi were also present.

The private sector delegation from Pakistan included top players from the textile sector.

The visit has special focus on enhancing Pakistan's exports to Korea and attract Korean FDI in Pakistani market.

In this context, a networking event with selected group of CEOs of member companies of (KOIMA) Korea Importers Association, the largest importers Association with over 8000 members was arranged in Seoul.

The KOIMA was briefed about the emerging opportunities in Pakistani market and how Korea investors and importers could take advantage of it.

Pakistan has revealed comparative advantage in some products so Korean importers were encouraged to import more from Pakistan.

Chairman KOIMA, Mr Hong Kwang Hee stated that Pakistan was becoming an important destination for Korean imports and KOIMA believed that Pakistani market could be tapped for cheaper imports to korea.

