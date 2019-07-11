UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Follow The Chinese Examples Of Industrialization: Zubair Gilani, Chairman BoI

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

Pakistan to follow the Chinese Examples of Industrialization: Zubair Gilani, Chairman BoI

Chairman Board of Investment, (BOI) Zubair Gilani said that Pakistan is deeply fascinated by China's example of industrialization and economic wisdom

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Chairman board of Investment, (BOI) Zubair Gilani said that Pakistan is deeply fascinated by China's example of industrialization and economic wisdom.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative and industrial cooperation between the two nations is the first step in transforming the lives of people of the two countries.He expressed these remarks while briefing a 50-member Chinese Investment Delegation here at BoI on Thursday.The delegation was comprised of CEOs / General Managers of Businesses from the City of Chongqing, China.

Secretary BOI, Mr. Omer Rasul, Additional Secretary BOI, Muhammad Saleem Ahmed Ranjha, Executive Director General BOI, Ms. Fareena Mazhar and President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mr.

Faisal Afridi were also present on the occasion.Mr. Gilani said that China Pakistan relationship transcends all differences; despite political differences among political parties in Pakistan, there has always been complete unanimity as to the importance and significance of China Pakistan's Friendship.Chairman BOI stated that Pakistan to learn lessons from Chinese experiences in the development of the industrial sector.

"Keeping in view its historical and cultural legacy, China is an inspiration for Pakistan, and it has given a clear message to the world that anything is possible with the right leadership" he added.

He further assured that his team at BOI would provide all-out support to the Chinese investors regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan.Secretary BOI, Omer Rasul, introduced his team of the Board of the Investment (BOI) which is the one window of the Government of Pakistan for the facilitation of foreign and local investors in Pakistan.

He accentuated that the BOI has especially set up a Chinese Project Management Unit (PMU) for a smooth transition of future cooperation.

Mr. Rasul emphasized that the time to invest in Pakistan is now.

He highlighted Pakistan's reforms agenda such as steps to improve Pakistan's ranking on the ease of doing business and structural changes in microeconomic sectors particularly industrialization in the country.

He further said that Pakistan and China are agreed on CPEC next phase Industrialization of Pakistan.Head of the Chinese delegatio Pan Guangfeng acknowledged the significance of Pakistan's strategic location and the immense investment opportunities in the country.

He also highlighted the potential role of BRI in contributing to the economic and social development of Pakistan and further explored the avenues of collaboration in technological innovation and up-gradation, job creation, e-commerce, and development of human resource capabilities through industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Mr. Guangfeng informed that the city of Chongqing is side by side with OBOR and a center of heavy industrial activity in central China, especially the automotive and electronics industries of the region along with 37 industrial parks.He highlighted that the investors could raise 300 Million to 500 million Dollars for SEZ infrastructure development and an umbrella investment of 01-05 billion dollars in several sectors.

He hoped that Chinese investment in Pakistan would help to create 500-thousands of direct jobs for local youths besides the transfer of technology and raising of industries tech standards in Pakistan.Members of the visiting delegation personified immense experience in developing economic zones and expressed their intention to facilitate in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Technology Business China Job CPEC Chongqing Chamber Commerce Afridi All From Government Billion Million BOI Jobs

Recent Stories

‘WhizKids’ Children organized Bake Sale food f ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industri ..

5 minutes ago

SNGPL removes 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal conn ..

3 minutes ago

FBR launches automation process to facilitate impo ..

4 minutes ago

China Sets Retaliatory Duty Exemption Mechanism fo ..

4 minutes ago

Government should take measures for genrating busi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.