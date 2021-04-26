Pakistan to further strengthen economic linkages with UK: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and affirmed to further strengthen economic and business linkages between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and affirmed to further strengthen economic and business linkages between the two countries.

The minister was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, who called on him here at the Finance Division. Secretary Finance Division and Secretary Economic Affairs Division were also present during the meeting, said a statement issued here.

The minister also thanked the High Commissioner for the support extended by the British government and its people for the people of Pakistan during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

He apprised the High Commissioner about working of flagship Ehsaas Emergency Cash program regarding direct cash transfers to under-privileged women.

The Ehsaas program, he said had played a significant role in mitigating the economic hardships of the marginalized groups of the society amid COVID-19.

He also underlined the various measures taken by the government to stimulate economic recovery during these testing times.

He commended the Pakistani diaspora abroad for sending in record remittances, which enhanced the foreign exchange reserves and strengthened Pak-Rupee, adding that the Pakistani diaspora in United Kingdom were the real asset for the country.

He reiterated the firm commitment of the government in implementing vital economic reforms and achieving macro-economic stability with the help of development partners to build a better future for the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Christian Turner discussed the issues of mutual interest and assured the minister of the full support of the British government and its people to the government and people of Pakistan.

He also felicitated the Finance Minister on assuming new responsibilities.