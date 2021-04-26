UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Further Strengthen Economic Linkages With UK: Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan to further strengthen economic linkages with UK: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and affirmed to further strengthen economic and business linkages between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and affirmed to further strengthen economic and business linkages between the two countries.

The minister was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, who called on him here at the Finance Division. Secretary Finance Division and Secretary Economic Affairs Division were also present during the meeting, said a statement issued here.

The minister also thanked the High Commissioner for the support extended by the British government and its people for the people of Pakistan during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

He apprised the High Commissioner about working of flagship Ehsaas Emergency Cash program regarding direct cash transfers to under-privileged women.

The Ehsaas program, he said had played a significant role in mitigating the economic hardships of the marginalized groups of the society amid COVID-19.

He also underlined the various measures taken by the government to stimulate economic recovery during these testing times.

He commended the Pakistani diaspora abroad for sending in record remittances, which enhanced the foreign exchange reserves and strengthened Pak-Rupee, adding that the Pakistani diaspora in United Kingdom were the real asset for the country.

He reiterated the firm commitment of the government in implementing vital economic reforms and achieving macro-economic stability with the help of development partners to build a better future for the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Christian Turner discussed the issues of mutual interest and assured the minister of the full support of the British government and its people to the government and people of Pakistan.

He also felicitated the Finance Minister on assuming new responsibilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Shaukat Tarin United Kingdom Women Christian Government

Recent Stories

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar to inspect facilit ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon Urges Riyadh to Revise Agricultural Import ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt upgraded bilateral ties to advanced lev ..

36 minutes ago

PTI only party which took steps for political rest ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Capital records strongest ever quarte ..

36 minutes ago

US stocks higher at start of heavy earnings week

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.