Pakistan To Handover SAARC President Chair To Bangladesh

Published May 23, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Pakistan will hand over the chair of the President of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Bangladesh tomorrow (May 24) for a term of two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Pakistan will hand over the chair of the President of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Bangladesh tomorrow (May 24) for a term of two years.

Outgoing President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik will fork up command of chamber to Jashim Uddin President, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a ceremony being held at Dhaka.

Jashim Uddin is Chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, Chairman, Desh General Insurance and Vice Chairman, Bengal Group of Industries and distinguished philanthropist, said a press release received here on Tuesday.

Pakistan served SAARC for a term of two years which is a constellation of the eight national federation chambers of commerce and industry of the member states of SAARC.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the rationale behind the creation of the Chamber of the SAARC countries was to promote trade and industry in the region and to develop and achieve common objectives in the areas of trade and industry, moreover, the SAARC Chamber is also accepted as the voice of the private sector across the region.

He said since the creation of SAARC, Pakistan played a key role to make this august forum for promoting and strengthening regional economic integration and connectivity among all member countries.

