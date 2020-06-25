UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Head SAARC Chamber Third Time For Two-year Term Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan to head SAARC Chamber third time for two-year term next week

Pakistan after eleven years will head third time the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two years term next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan after eleven years will head third time the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two years term next week.

Veteran Pakistani business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will be the next president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry whose nomination was unanimously endorsed at Presidium virtual meeting held recently attended by out going President SAARC Chamber Ruwan Edirisinghe, Khairuddin Mayel Ahmadi, VP Afghanistan, Mahbubul Alam VP Bangladesh, SVP Designate and former President, Dasho Ugen Tsechup Dorji, Vinod Juneja VP India, Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP Nepal, and Dr M Rohitha Silva, VP Sri Lanka, says a press release.

It was also simultaneously decided to convene an online video link handing over taking over ceremony along with a joint session of Executive Committee and General Assembly of Chamber on June 30 and July 1.

Malik a seasoned business figure of Pakistan has been associated with this chamber its inception and served for regional integration and economic cooperation for 25 years.

Apart from it he also served as presidents of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1990 and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in 2000.

Malik currently SVP SAARC Chamber will be the third Pakistani to become its president and he also enjoyed vice presidency of chamber for five consecutive terms.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, Group Chairman Guard Industries is a renowned philanthropist, running two modern state of the art Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospitals is a magnum-opus for the welfare of public.

Both hospitals contributed a lot for providing free of charge treatment to victims of earthquake, flash flood affected people and donation to hard hit people in the wake of coronavirus.

His name has also been included in international book "WHO IS WHO" for his untiring services for the promotion of trade and community welfare in Pakistan.

