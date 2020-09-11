Pakistan to host 5th meeting of heads of SAIs of SCO member states

The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) will host the 5th high level meeting of heads of Supreme Audit Institution (SAIs) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries here shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) will host the 5th high level meeting of heads of Supreme Audit Institution (SAIs) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries here shortly.

This will be the first SCO meeting that Pakistan will host after attaining membership of the regional organization in 2017, the spokesperson DAGP Muhammad Raza Shah said in a statement issued here on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has granted principal approval for hosting the meeting by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

In consultation with subsequent engagements with National Coordinator (NC) Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been decided that the AGP office will host the SCO meeting in the first half of 2021.

Initially the event was planned in October 2020 but had to be rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 travel restrictions in the member countries.

The two-day 5th high level meeting of the heads of SAIs would be attended by eight member states of the SCO countries,while observers and dialogue partners will be also be invited.

The SCO comprises eight member states, namely the Republic of India, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Four observer states include the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Mongolia.

Also, the organization has six dialogue partners that include the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Republic of Turkey, and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The inaugural session is likely to be graced by the President of Pakistan, whereas the incoming dignitaries would also call on the President or the Prime Minister.

The holding of the 5thHigh-level meeting of heads of SAIs of SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners will provide affirm Government of Pakistan's commitment to strengthening mutual trust and neighborliness among the SCO member states; promoting their effective cooperation in politics, trade, economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection, and other areas and making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

It will also augment the government's ongoing multi-track efforts to promote positive nation branding and soft image of the country.

Keeping in mind the unique feature of the SCO of the former Soviet Union States and China, the ministerial level meeting of such a high caliber is being held first time in Pakistan and the initiative of the DAGP to host the event has been highly appreciated by the SCO member states.