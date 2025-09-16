- Home
- Business
- News
- Pakistan to host Int’l Tourism Expo; sector can generate $30–40 billion annually: Sardar Yasir I ..
Pakistan To Host Int’l Tourism Expo; Sector Can Generate $30–40 Billion Annually: Sardar Yasir Ilyas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Tuesday said that Pakistan, blessed with natural beauty, historic monuments, rare cultural heritage, ancient festivals, and diverse religious sites, is a paradise for tourists and has the potential to earn $30–40 billion annually through tourism if developed on modern lines.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Tuesday said that Pakistan, blessed with natural beauty, historic monuments, rare cultural heritage, ancient festivals, and diverse religious sites, is a paradise for tourists and has the potential to earn $30–40 billion annually through tourism if developed on modern lines.
In an exclusive interview with APP, he said Pakistan will host a grand international “Tourism Road Expo” in November this year to promote the country’s hidden treasures. The event will feature Pakistani cuisine, global chefs, cooking competitions, and detailed promotion of Pakistan’s tourist attractions. Later, similar expos will also be organized in London, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia.
Sardar Yasir said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to grant tourism the status of an industry is a historic and far-reaching step that will strengthen the economy and enhance Pakistan’s global image. “Tourism has been neglected for a long time, especially after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, when provinces made individual efforts. Now a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to revive and promote the sector,” he added.
Under this plan, the National Tourism Coordination Board will be revived and restructured to ensure harmony between the federation and provinces.
To attract investment, the government has decided to lease inactive government properties to local and foreign investors for 50 to 60 years for tourism-related projects. Digital tourism portals are also being developed where visitors will find details about attractions, hotel bookings, weather updates, and essential travel information, he added.
Sardar Yasir announced a new international branding slogan for Pakistan:
“Pakistan: Where Beauty Greets, History Speaks, and Adventure Leaves.”
He said this will project Pakistan’s diverse opportunities, including medical tourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism, and eco-tourism.
He stressed that deforestation and climate change pose grave threats to tourism and the environment.
Large-scale afforestation and removal of encroachments on rivers and lakes are vital to protect the ecosystem. He said climate change is a global tragedy, but in Pakistan, forest cutting directly endangers both biodiversity and tourism.
Listing upcoming initiatives, he said projects are being considered at F-9 Park and Lake View Park in Islamabad, including food streets and three mini-parks. A safari forest in Fateh Jang and several other tourism ventures are also under review.
On religious and cultural tourism, he said the government is paying special attention to providing more facilities for Sikh pilgrims. Gurdwaras and Buddhist sites will be restored and handed over to their respective communities, along with necessary facilities for caretaking and worship.
Sardar Yasir noted that Pakistan’s visa policy has been greatly simplified. Tourists from 126 countries can now obtain online visas, visa fees have been abolished, and further facilitation is underway. He said foreign tourists are always astonished by Pakistan’s landscapes, cultural heritage, and hospitality, and the government’s goal is to ensure more travelers discover this “hidden paradise.”
He underlined that tourism has never been marketed properly in Pakistan. “Countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan attract millions of tourists annually despite offering less geographical diversity and fewer seasons than Pakistan. We must highlight our unmatched potential globally,” he said.
He also revealed that the government plans to promote Pakistan’s image abroad through social media and vlogs, which are powerful tools to inspire international travelers.
Focusing on youth, Sardar Yasir urged them to acquire skills in e-commerce, crypto, and technology, while also exploring opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector. “Tourism creates jobs, empowers communities, and builds a positive global image of Pakistan,” he emphasized.
“By leveraging our natural beauty, heritage, and culture, we can make Pakistan one of the world’s most attractive destinations,” he concluded.
\395
Recent Stories
PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision removing him from office
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct ..
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone
ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack cas ..
2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at Expo Centre
President Zardari witnesses signing of three MoUs in Shanghai
RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure financial transparency
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
CDC expands RAAST aggregator network with on boarding of KTrade securities
More Stories From Business
-
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct air flight, transit ..2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone12 seconds ago
-
Sardar Tahir Mehmood elected ICCI President, Tahir Ayub and Irfan Chaudhry as SVP and VP50 minutes ago
-
69 industrial, commercial projects approved1 hour ago
-
Ahsan evaluates PSDP 2024-25 performance, reviews authorization/expenditures for current FY's 1st qu ..2 hours ago
-
CDC expands RAAST aggregator network with on boarding of KTrade securities4 minutes ago
-
Wego expands travel services in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
InDrive displays children’s art on cars3 hours ago
-
PBS, UNFPA collaborate on "Advanced Survey Sampling, AI-Powered Geospatial Innovations"3 hours ago
-
Innovation and value addition key to export growth: Rana Tanveer4 hours ago
-
FDA assigned new goals for modern urban development4 hours ago
-
SCCI organises food safety awareness seminar4 hours ago