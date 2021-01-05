UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Hub For Regional Trade,transit,transshipment: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is to make Pakistan a hub for regional trade, transit and transshipment.

"Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable and legal movement of goods at the Afghanistan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan and CARs, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

He said that this is a long-term vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, "we are laying down the foundation for its implementation."Razak Dawood said this will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade.

Pakistan discussions with Afghanistan over the past few days are a step in that direction, he informed.

