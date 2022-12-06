Pakistan To Import POL Products From Russia: Musadik
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:33 PM
The Minister of State for Petroleum says a Russian delegation would visit Pakistan next month for discussion on signing of agreements in this regard.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik says the government has held fruitful talks with Russia for import of cheap oil, diesel and gas.
Talking to a private television channel, he said a Russian delegation would visit Pakistan next month for discussion on signing of agreements in this regard.
