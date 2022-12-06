Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister of State for Petroleum says a Russian delegation would visit Pakistan next month for discussion on signing of agreements in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik says the government has held fruitful talks with Russia for import of cheap oil, diesel and gas.

