Pakistan To Oppose India's Claim Of Basmati Rice In EU:Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan has decided to give a befitting reply to India's claim of Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Basmati Rice in the European Union (EU) market and it will file its opposition in the EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan has decided to give a befitting reply to India's claim of Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Basmati Rice in the European Union (EU) market and it will file its opposition in the EU. This was decided during a meeting chaired by the Adviser for Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce, Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan), representatives of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and legal fraternity, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here. During the meeting, REAP representatives were of the view that Pakistan is a major grower and producer of Basmati Rice and India's claim for exclusivity is unjustified.

Razak Dawood categorically stated that Pakistan will vehemently oppose India's application in the European Union (EU) and restrain India from obtaining exclusive GI tag of Basmati Rice. He further supported the concerns of REAP and relevant stakeholders and ensured that their claim for Basmati rice as GI will be protected. It is pertinent to mention that India submitted an application in the European Union claiming sole ownership of Basmati Rice, falsely misrepresenting its exclusivity.

