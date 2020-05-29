UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Partially Allow International Flights Soon

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:29 PM

Pakistan to partially allow international flights soon

The sources say that international flights will be allowed if such a move is made by other countries.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Pakistan government decided to partially allow international flights soon, the sources said here on Friday.

They said that 29 international airlines were soon to receive a green light to resume their international flight operations.

“International flights will be allowed if such a move is made by other countries,” the sources said, pointing out that permission would be given for partial operation of international flights.

As many as 25 international airlines were ready to operate flights among the 29 who were tipped to get a formal approval from their respective countries and others.

The initial reports said that an international flight per day might get allowance to land.

“International flights will also be able to take one flight of passengers per day from Pakistan If the action is allowed,” said the sources.

