Pakistan To Participate In 17th China-ASEAN Expo At China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

Pakistan to participate in 17th China-ASEAN Expo at China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan will participate as a special partner in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, Guangxi province, China from November 27-30, said Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

"We have invited Pakistan to participate as a special partner in this important event along with 10 ASEAN countries," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

He informed that President Dr. Arif Alvi will deliver a special message through video link, together with the leaders of China and ASEAN countries at the inaugural ceremony.

The CAEXPO would be addressed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque, as well as senior officials and leading executives.

At the invitation of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and CAEXPO Secretariat, Pakistan is a Special Partner Country for the first time at this year's Expo.

Pakistan's full-spectrum participation includes a dedicated country pavilion, extra booths for enterprises and special trade and investment events to highlight opportunities for China and ASEAN countries in Pakistan.

"Our special invited partner- Pakistan will be helped to provide online one to one matching service for growing businesses between Pakistanis and Chinese buyers," Gao Feng added.

The Pakistan Pavilion, set up at the exhibition area of the CAEXPO would display major export and cultural items including sports goods, sportswear, garments, bed-linen, spices, and food items.

Print and audio-visual material on tourist attractions of Pakistan would also be prominently showcased.

In addition to the Pavilion, Pakistani enterprises in China have set up a large number of stalls to promote their brands and products. They would take orders on the spot for products such as wooden, brass and stone handicrafts, onyx, gem-stones, leather items and jewelry.

On the sidelines of the CAEXPO, Pakistan's Missions in Beijing and Guangzhou and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have organized a special Trade and Investment Promotion Conference.

The conference would highlight the potential of diversified trade with China and ASEAN and the opportunities of mutually beneficial investments, particularly in Special Economic Zones under CPEC.

As a longstanding friend of China with close ties to ASEAN countries, Pakistan's first-time participation in the CAEXPO would underscore the country's sustained efforts at regional economic integration and results-oriented cooperation, giving full play to the dynamism of our enterprises with high level government support.

The spokesperson said that 803 foreign booths were set up at the exhibition, including 574 from ASEAN countries covering the industries of food and beverage, agricultural products, home furnishing, education and tourism, investment, services, and etc.

There are 229 exhibition booths in the Belt and Road International Exhibition Area, covering 22 countries, including our special partner country Pakistan, he added.

