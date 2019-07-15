UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Pay Foreign Firm $6bn Over Mine Closure, World Bank Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:58 AM

Pakistan to pay foreign firm $6bn over mine closure, World Bank says

Pakistan will have to pay almost $6 billion in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011, the World Bank said Sunday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan will have to pay almost $6 billion in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011, the World Bank said Sunday.

The consortium Tethyan Copper company -- of which Canadian gold firm Barrick and Chile's Antofagasta Minerals control 37.5 percent each -- is the largest Foreign Direct Investment mining project in the country.

More than a decade ago the group found vast gold and copper deposits at Reko Diq, in the turbulent southwestern Baluchistan province, and had planned a hugely lucrative open-pit mine.

But the project came to a standstill in 2011 after the local government refused to renew the consortium's lease, and in 2013 Pakistan's top court declared it invalid.

On Friday, the World Bank's international arbitration tribunal committee awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan, according to a statement from the company, because of the government's decision to shut down the mine.

Pakistan's attorney general, Anwar Mansoor Khan, said in a statement they had noted the decision "with disappointment".

The country's legal experts were "studying the Award and reflecting upon its financial and legal implications," the statement continued.

Ivan Arriagada, Antofagasta's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to reach this milestone after more than seven years of arbitration." "We remain willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with Pakistan and will continue to protect our commercial interests and legal rights until the conclusion of this dispute," consortium chairman William Hayes added.

It comes weeks after prime minister Imran Khan secured a $6 billion bailout from the IMF, amid devaluations of the rupee and soaring inflation.

Barrick and Antofagasta say the proposed plant could produce 600,000 tons of copper and 250,000 ounces of gold a year.

But the mine is in Chagai district, one of the most deprived parts of Pakistan and rife with Taliban, sectarian and separatist violence.

The provincial government is also a sleeping partner in the Reko Diq project with a 25 percent stake.

Mining in Baluchistan is dominated by small companies focused primarily on marble and granite, experts say, which waste up to 80 percent of potential because of poor extraction techniques.

Experts have called for more transparent policies to allow mining to flourish.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister World Bank Poor Company Antofagasta Chile Chagai Sunday Gold From Government Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Sharif shouldn’t be concerned if Daily M ..

7 minutes ago

An alleged retaill box of the rumoured realme A1 h ..

8 minutes ago

GDA takes action against elements polluting enviro ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to Push for Trade Deal With US by Bre ..

7 minutes ago

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria footb ..

15 minutes ago

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.