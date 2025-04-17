Open Menu

Pakistan To Present Budget In June For FY 2025-26

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:41 PM

Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

Sources within the Finance Ministry say in view of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been proposed to convene the budget session of the Parliament earlier than usual

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) The Federal government would present budget for new fiscal year 2025-26 in the first week of June this year, the sources close to the deferment said on Thursday.

The sources within the Finance Ministry said that in view of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been proposed to convene the budget session of the Parliament earlier than usual.

The sources said that the new budget could be presented in Parliament before June 5.

They said that the approval process would begin immediately after the Eid holidays.

They added that consultations will be held with the IMF regarding the new fiscal year’s budget. The IMF mission is expected to arrive in Pakistan during the second week of May, and approval on budget targets will be sought from the IMF.

