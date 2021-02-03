UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Provide Rs 549 Mln For Development Projects In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday accorded approval to release funds of Rs 549 million for two development projects in Afghanistan.

The approval was made as part of Afghanistan Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Programme of Pakistan government, says a statement issued here.

Out of total grant, the government has approved release of Rs 61 million for feasibility study for construction of new railway link from Peshawar to Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad.

Whereas another Rs 488 million were approved for the construction of various health projects including Jinnah Hospital Kabul, Aminullah Khan Logri Hospital and Nishter Kidney center Jalalabad.

Chairing the meeting in this regard here, the Secretary ministry of Planning Mathar Niaz Rana said the economic development and reconstruction of Afghanistan was Pakistan's top priority.

