Pakistan To Repay International Bonds On Time: Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday asserted that present government aims at successfully completing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and it would also repay the international bonds on time.

In a meeting with a delegation of institutional investors here, the minister said there was no plan of the government to approach Paris Club.

He further asserted that present government was committed to honor all of the financial commitments made by the present as well previous government with national and international financial institutions.

The delegation discussed about the economic situation and outlook of the country. The delegation held a comprehensive discussion with the finance minister regarding International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, flood related expenditure and losses, market perception and outlook, as well as external account situation.

The minister welcomed the delegation and assured that the present government had taken all pragmatic measures to facilitate the business environment in Pakistan.

He shared that Pakistan was slowly but gradually moving towards economic stability and it was high time to invest in Pakistan.

It was shared that reconstruction and rehabilitation phase would start in the coming months.

The minister appreciated the friendly countries for their flood relief support.

The delegation comprised of Managing Director Khurram Sheikh and Alia Moubayed from Jefferies, Mahmood Ali Shah Bukhari CEO K-trade, Vice President Luis Assad Simon Tamborrel from Goldman Sachs Asset Maangement, Co-Chief Investment Officer James Edmon Craige from Stone Harbor Investment Partners, Portfolio Manager Carl Vermassen from Vontobel Asset Management.

While SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

