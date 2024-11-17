Open Menu

Pakistan To Showcase Handmade Carpets At Turkiye Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan to showcase handmade carpets at Turkiye show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) will showcase handmade carpets at a global exhibition, to be held in Turkiye in January next year.

In the global exhibition, 15 stalls will be set up and more than 50 people associated with the carpet industry will also participate.

PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed disclosed this in a meeting held here at the association office on Sunday. Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Senior Leader Usman Ashraf, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazeer, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Akbar Malik, Saad-ur-Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, and others were present.

The meeting focused on advance planning for participation in global exhibitions to be held in various countries next year.

More Stories From Business