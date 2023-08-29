Open Menu

Pakistan To Submit VNR Report At SDG Summit Next Month

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan to submit VNR report at SDG summit next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan is all set to present its Voluntary National Review (VNR) report at a mid-term summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), scheduled to take place in September 2023 in New York.

According to a press statement, the SDGs Support Unit of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives conducted a multi-stakeholders consultative session here Tuesday to conduct a mid-term review of goals.

The aim of the session was to evaluate the performance and outcomes of SDGs implementation, identify the challenges faced and devise a roadmap for accelerated SDGs implementation.

The consultative session was attended by representatives from various ministries, provincial governments, UN agencies, development partners, academia, private sector, civil society and media.

On the occasion, the participants shared their inputs and feedback on Pakistan's progress on SDGs and agreed on a common vision and strategy to accelerate SDGs implementation in light of the challenges faced.

The session was convened by the SDGs Support Unit of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives while Chief SDGs, Dr. Ali Kemal presented an overview of Pakistan's progress on SDGs.

He said that Pakistan was reporting on 133 out of 247 indicators and has integrated the SDGs into its national development plans and policies.

He also highlighted the role of various stakeholders in advancing the SDGs agenda in Pakistan, such as universities, private sector, civil society and media.

Dr Kemal also discussed the major challenges faced by Pakistan in implementing the SDGs, such as macroeconomic and political economy challenges, uncertain global economic and demand outlook, increased frequency of natural disasters and weak governance system.

He stressed the need for an effective local government system, a consortium of non-government stakeholders to inform the government about their investments on SDGs and a better coordination mechanism among different actors.

Talking about the way forward, Dr Ali Kemal highlighted that the SDGs Support Unit has proposed investment action plans for climate challenges, social and economic inclusion of vulnerable groups, implementation of universal health coverage, prevention of stunting and malnutrition and harnessing emerging technologies for SDGs.

He said that Pakistan will also conduct a consultative session with the provincial representatives to formulate a way forward on each goal of SDGs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Civil Society Progress New York September Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

7 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

30 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

45 minutes ago
MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business