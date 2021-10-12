UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Succeed In Getting GSP Extension: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that extension in GSP Plus status was a challenge for Pakistan but it would succeed in its mission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that extension in GSP Plus status was a challenge for Pakistan but it would succeed in its mission.

"All minorities are safe in Pakistan and human rights are also being ensured across the country.

Pakistan is a peaceful country and the security forces and the people, including the armed forces of Pakistan, were united to stamp out terrorists and their facilitators," he stated this while talking to overseas Pakistanis and media representatives on his arrival at Brussels during his visit to Europe, according to a spokesman of Governor House here.

The Governor also inaugurated PTI first Secretariat in Brussels. EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervaiz Iqbal Losar, PTI Belgium Coordinator Ghulam Rabbani and others were present.

During his visit, the Governor would also meet members of the European Parliament and representatives of various organizations and would highlight Pakistan's role in Afghanistan peace process and protection of human rights.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that anti-Pakistan forces including India had been obstructing the extension in GSP Plus status to Pakistan in the past, but we are united as a team to thwart India's nefarious designs and Pakistan not only achieved GSP Plus status, but also succeeded in extending it and would managed to get further extension.

He said the issue of extension of GSP Plus status was a challenge that had necessitated his special visit to Europe. He said that he along with the Vice President of the European Parliament would have a special meeting with Dr. Fabio at the European Parliament today, adding that his meetings with the members of the European Parliament were also scheduled.

The Governor Punjab said that as far as the issues of minorities in Pakistan were concerned, the whole world knows that minorities were secure in Pakistan unlike in India. He said there was no better example in the world, of religious freedom for minorities than Pakistan. But it was a fact that until the Kashmir issue was resolved, complete peace in the region would not be possible, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khanhad taken historic steps to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and the government was alsoensuring the provision of security and other facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

