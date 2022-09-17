UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Take Advantage Of Indonesia's US$1 Trillion Market: Ambassador Adam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Pakistan to take advantage of Indonesia's US$1 trillion market: Ambassador Adam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sunday said that Pakistan could take full advantage of Indonesia's US$1 trillion economic market potential, which would increase economic cooperation between the two sides.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Business Form (JBF) to discuss the potential areas of business cooperation between the two largest Muslim countries.

Adam M.Tugio, Ambassador of Indonesia was the chief guest at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador of Indonesia said that in the US$ 2.9 trillion economic market of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia's share was $1.1 trillion, thus Pakistan could not only benefit from the Indonesian market, but could also develop its strong economic relations in the ASEAN countries through Indonesia.

The Ambassador said that his country was a gateway for $2.9 trillion economy of ASEAN region and Pakistan should tap it for trade and exports by developing close cooperation with Indonesia.

He said that China was enjoying a bilateral trade of around $ 600 billion with ASEAN, but Pakistan-ASEAN bilateral trade was less than 1%, which should be increased to achieve better results.

He stressed for promoting cooperation among women entrepreneurs of Pakistan, Indonesia and ASEAN region that would give boost to trade among these countries.

Ambassador Adam said that his embassy was planning to organize a dialogue on economy involving B2B and G2G meetings between the two countries besides holding an exhibition of the products of both countries to highlight their potential for bilateral trade.

The two sides identified many areas including real estate, construction, mines and minerals, textiles, information technology, e-commerce, infrastructure development, tourism, women entrepreneurship, youth development and spices that offered great potential for mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Big brands of real estate sector including J7 Group, Fair Deal, Star Marketing, Elaan Marketing and 5G Group gave presentations of their projects to highlight the potential of JVs and investment for Indonesian investors in them.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the Pak-Indonesia combined population was a huge market of around 500 million people, but their bilateral trade of around USD 4 billion was not matching with their actual potential. He stressed for diversification of trade to increase its volume.

President ICCI stressed that both countries should finalize free trade agreement to reduce trade barriers and boost the volume of two-way trade. He underscored the need of regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Shehzad Cheema, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works said that Pakistan was facing a shortage of 7.7 million housing units and Indonesian investors had great potential to invest in Pakistan's housing sector. He said that his ministry was planning to organize an international expo on housing to attract local and foreign investors.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI, also spoke at the occasion and said that the geographic locations of Pakistan and Indonesia offered enormous potential for promoting bilateral and regional trade that should be exploited for achieving beneficial outcomes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Technology Exchange Exports Business China Indonesia Chamber Shakeel United States Dollars 5G Women Sunday Market Commerce Textile Muslim All From Agreement Industry Share Asia Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

55 minutes ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

2 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

3 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.