Pakistan Trade Delegation To Visit Bangladesh This Week: President FPCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is taking a multi-sectoral exporters’ delegation to Bangladesh to strive for a breakthrough in economic, commercial and trade relations between the two countries.

The FPCCI delegation comprising more than 35 businessmen across diverse industries will visit Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), participate in Pakistan-Bangladesh business Forum, and also looking forward to meet leadership of Bangladesh, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh, underscored significance of economic diplomacy and regional connectivity and said, “That is how countries and the regions come closer in today’s world through forging inter-dependencies that result in creation of wealth and prosperity for their respective populations.”

He highlighted the potential of enhanced bilateral trade with Bangladesh and opportunities of industrial collaborations; joint ventures; transfer of technology; B2B and chamber-to-chamber engagements and collective trade promotion activities.

The SVP FPCCI, Saquib Fayaaz Magoon, informed that FPCCI delegation will visit Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and study international trends in various established and emerging industries.

The delegation will also participate in Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Forum in Dhaka to be organized by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), on January 13, 2025.

He added that electronics, cars, industrial machinery, carpets, toys, ceramics, sanitary products, handicrafts, fabrics, ready-made garments, leather, home appliances, processed foods, furniture, plastic goods, jute products, cosmetics, sports goods and jewelry are some of the major sectors that display their products at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, Mahbubul Alam, stated that bilateral trade is $800 million and can easily be increased to $2 to 3 billion within years, if we can explore and realize untapped export potential in our respective counterpart countries.

The VP FPCCI, Aman Paracha, anticipated that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are bound to grow on the back of socio-economic and religious similarities while Pakistan has a lot to learn from microfinance model of Bangladesh for poverty alleviation through creating enabling environment for cottage industries and SMEs, employment generation and women emancipation.

