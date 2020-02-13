UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Turkey Business To Business Networking Session Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:09 PM

Pakistan-Turkey business to business networking session held

The Ministry of Commerce organized, Pakistan-Turkey Business to Business, Networking session during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Commerce organized, Pakistan-Turkey Business to Business, Networking session during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here.

The objective of this initiative was to bring the businessmen from Turkey and Pakistan under one roof to explore ways to enhance trade and investment, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday.

The Turkish Business delegation comprised leading business representatives from sectors including engineering, energy, tourism, construction, defence, automotive, chemicals and information technology (I.T).

More than 200 prominent businessmen from Pakistani counterpart sectors, leading trade bodies like Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( ICCI) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and government organisations including PBIT, TDCP, PTDC from Pakistan side and TUMSAID, DIEK, Pakistan Turkey Friendship Association from Turkish side were present on the occasion.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized business to business meetings of the Turkish Business delegation with their Pakistani business counterparts.

The event was formally inaugurated by the Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera followed by addresses from President FPCCI and Chairman of Pakistan Turkey Business Council.

Secretary Commerce welcomed the delegates and spoke about the strong relations of Pakistan and Turkey.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce visited the networking event and emphasized the importance of cooperation in enhancing trade and investment.

He also met different Turkish delegates, chambers and associations and discussed the possible ways to increase bilateral trade and investment.

All the speakers expressed great enthusiasm regarding the enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two nations and the visit of the delegation was generally remarked upon as a milestone for the opening of best possible avenues of cooperation in trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Business Turkey Visit Chamber Tayyip Erdogan Commerce PTDC Event From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

56 minutes ago

KP Vice Chancellors to chalk out financial plan fo ..

2 minutes ago

Disabled/senior citizens to book seat in train thr ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 13 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.