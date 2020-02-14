Pakistan-Turkey finalizes two MoUs on trade facilitation

The Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment (JWGTI) held in Islamabad between the delegation of Pakistan and Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment (JWGTI) held in Islamabad between the delegation of Pakistan and Turkey.

The delegation of both countries explored various opportunities of trade and investment between both countries.

The joint working group also finalized two Memorandum of Understanding ( MOUs) which includes Trade facilitation and Customs cooperation matters agreement, MoU Hilal accreditation and conformity assessment MoU, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday.

These Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed in preliminary session.