Pakistan, Turkey To Diversify Bilateral Economic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan, Turkey to diversify bilateral economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Turkey on Thursday agreed to further strengthen and diversify bilateral economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Pakistan delegation visiting United States with Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkey, Lutfi Elvan and his team.

Turkish side offered to assist Pakistan in developing key sectors including agriculture, construction and tourism, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Expert level discussions to take place soon, the statement added

Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Turkey Agriculture United States Agreement

