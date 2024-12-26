Pakistan, Turkiye agree to strengthen agricultural cooperation

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with Turkiye to unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector, creating economic opportunities for both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with Turkiye to unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector, creating economic opportunities for both countries.

The minister held a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and discussed enhancing agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Both sides agreed to explore new avenues for partnership under the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), focusing on boosting agricultural trade and technology transfer.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s ability to provide quality agricultural products such as rice, wheat, mangoes, and dry fruits.

He expressed Pakistan's readiness to expand exports to Turkiye and emphasized the mutual benefits of strengthening agricultural trade.

Both sides agreed to enhance agricultural cooperation, particularly in technology transfer and disease control.

Pakistan offers quality agricultural products, including rice, wheat, mangoes, and livestock products, to the Turkish market.

The two countries planed to establish joint ventures in agricultural mechanization, aquaculture breeding, and advanced irrigation systems and focus on increasing bilateral trade through compliance with international SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) standards.

The minister also expressed the commitment to facilitating Turkish investment in Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to develop an action plan to improve agricultural productivity and trade.

The Turkish side appreciated Pakistan’s high-quality agricultural products and expressed interest in enhancing economic ties in the agriculture and livestock sectors.