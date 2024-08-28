Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye Vow To Expand Bilateral Trade Relations

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to expand bilateral trade relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Terming the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022 as a significant step towards achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 5 billion, Pakistan and Turkiye here on Wednesday underscored the need for enhancing the trade and investment portfolio through more Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) arrangements.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Paçaci paid a farewell courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities.

The finance expressed appreciation for the outgoing Ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more.

The Minister also highlighted the progress made during the recent visit of the Turkish trade delegation to Pakistan, led by Trade Minister of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat which helped in exploring new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

He extended his best wishes to Ambassador Paçaci in his future endeavors and expressed confidence for continued collaboration and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Ambassador Paçaci, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support extended by the government during his tenure.

He also extended appreciation on behalf of the trade delegation of Turkiye and noted that these engagements would further solidify economic ties and help unlock the vast potential for bilateral trade and investment.

The Ambassador also assured of Turkiye’s continued commitment to working towards the common goals of both nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Visit Progress United States Dollars Government Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

7 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

7 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

7 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business