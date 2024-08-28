Pakistan, Turkiye Vow To Expand Bilateral Trade Relations
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Terming the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022 as a significant step towards achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 5 billion, Pakistan and Turkiye here on Wednesday underscored the need for enhancing the trade and investment portfolio through more Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) arrangements.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Paçaci paid a farewell courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities.
The finance expressed appreciation for the outgoing Ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more.
The Minister also highlighted the progress made during the recent visit of the Turkish trade delegation to Pakistan, led by Trade Minister of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat which helped in exploring new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.
He extended his best wishes to Ambassador Paçaci in his future endeavors and expressed confidence for continued collaboration and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.
Ambassador Paçaci, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support extended by the government during his tenure.
He also extended appreciation on behalf of the trade delegation of Turkiye and noted that these engagements would further solidify economic ties and help unlock the vast potential for bilateral trade and investment.
The Ambassador also assured of Turkiye’s continued commitment to working towards the common goals of both nations.
