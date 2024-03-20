Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye Vow To Strengthen Economic, Trade Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations

Pakistan and Turkiye here on Wednesday expressed mutual desire to strengthen cooperation in the financial sectors between Pakistan and Turkiye, fostering deeper economic ties and enhancing bilateral relations for the prosperity of both nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan and Turkiye here on Wednesday expressed mutual desire to strengthen cooperation in the financial sectors between Pakistan and Turkiye, fostering deeper economic ties and enhancing bilateral relations for the prosperity of both nations.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, called on Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pacaci extended felicitations to Muhammad Aurangzeb upon his appointment as Minister for Finance and Revenue and expressed confidence towards further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

The minister expressed sincere acknowledgment of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in shared common faith, history, and cultural affinities.

Highlighting the excellent political and social relations between the two countries, the minister emphasized the necessity of translating these relations into robust economic and commercial collaboration to their full potential.

He welcomed the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement/Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on 12 August 2022, as a positive step towards achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the medium term.

The minister also apprised the Turkish Ambassador of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan, aimed at attracting investments from friendly countries in various sectors, such as defense, agriculture, mines and minerals, energy, and the IT industry.

He further emphasized the need to actively work on enhancing trade and investment portfolios through Government-to-Government (G2G) and business to Business (B2B) arrangements in mutually agreed areas of interest.

The Minister also highlighted the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in 2010 between Pakistan and Turkiye, aimed at developing a Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) for cooperation in various sectors including energy, banking, commerce, railways, and tourism.

He noted that a Joint Plan of Action under the SEF is currently being implemented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Agriculture August Commerce From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds secur ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..

1 minute ago
 Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under ..

Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine

1 minute ago
 S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's acc ..

S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University, FAO signs agreement ..

Sindh Agriculture University, FAO signs agreement for installation of Flux tower

5 minutes ago
 Donald Lu rejects Imran Khan’s cipher allegation ..

Donald Lu rejects Imran Khan’s cipher allegations

54 minutes ago
 Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s ..

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to su ..

1 hour ago
DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s ..

DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s murder

1 hour ago
 Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies ..

Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies’ inimical designs: Reham

1 hour ago
 Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

1 hour ago
 Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

1 hour ago
 Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahe ..

Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business