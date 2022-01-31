UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkmenistan Discuss Collaboration In Energy Projects

Published January 31, 2022

Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Monday held extensive discussion on the ongoing collaborative energy projects including the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Monday held extensive discussion on the ongoing collaborative energy projects including the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line.

The discussion took place between a high level delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev and the Pakistani delegation, headed by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, a news release said.

The both sides extensively discussed various aspects of the flagship Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line.

Minister Hammad Azhar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the TAPI project and stressed the need to expedite it. The same devotion to the multilateral project was expressed from Turkmenistan's side.

The minister further expressed the resolve of Pakistan for early completion of the TAPI project, keeping in view the country's need for additional supplies of natural gas. He requested the Turkmenistan side to take all steps for early completion of the project.

During the meeting, Pakistan agreed to hold the meeting of the technical working group on TAP power transmission line in a week that "will work around the pre-feasibility parameters of the project." The two sides decided to hold a meeting of the technical working group on TAPI on Tuesday "to propose the future roadmap given the changed dynamics of the project." The Turkmen delegation also included Chairman of the board and CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited Muhammetmyrat Amanov; Head of the Department of International Power Projects in the direction of Turkmenistan �Afghanistan-Pakistan, Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan M. Artykov; Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov; Chairman of the concern Turkmenenergogurlushyk N. Atayev; as well as representatives of the project company - Calik Holding.

Pakistan's delegation included Secretary Power Division Syed Asif Haider Shah, Secretary Petroleum Division Ali Raza Bhutta and senior officials of the Ministry of Energy.

