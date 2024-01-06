Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

Open Menu

Published January 06, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan and United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Saturday agreed to maximize bilateral trade and facilitate Investment in Key Sector.

Dr Gohar Ejaz (HI, SI), Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Industries and Investment, and Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, held a productive meeting at Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the two nations, said a press release issued here.

The discussions focused on maximizing bilateral trade volume and identifying promising avenues for UAE's investment in Pakistan's service and logistics sectors. These avenues encompass vital areas such as Infrastructure development of ports, logistics hubs, and aviation facilities, Expansion of shipping & cargo services, and Investment in modern technologies & services to enhance efficiency.

Both ministers expressed their unwavering commitment to streamlining procedures and creating an environment conducive for UAE investors.

They acknowledged the immense potential for collaboration in these sectors, which would not only boost trade but also generate employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ejaz said "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with this renewed focus on economic cooperation with the UAE. Our shared vision for a vibrant and interconnected future paves the way for mutually beneficial investments and trade initiatives."

This meeting marks a significant step forward in the Pak-UAE economic partnership. By prioritizing investments in infrastructure development, modern technologies, and key service sectors, both nations aim to achieve sustainable growth and strengthen their presence in the global marketplace.

