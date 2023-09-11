Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz said the agreement is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of an Emirati delegation in the last week of this month, which would be focused on trade, investment, and economy.

UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner after China and the United States.