Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Likely To Sign Free Trade Agreement By September End

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2023 | 11:42 AM

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz says the agreement is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of an Emirati delegation in the last week of this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are expected to sign free trade agreement by the end of this month.

Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz said the agreement is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of an Emirati delegation in the last week of this month, which would be focused on trade, investment, and economy.

UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner after China and the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit United States United Arab Emirates Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

6 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

3 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

10 hours ago
Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

11 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

13 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

13 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business