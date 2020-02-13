UrduPoint.com
Pakistan UAE Review Preparations For Upcoming JMC Meeting

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday discussed preparations for the upcoming Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meetings expected to be held by the end of the next month

The discussion was held during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, who called on the adviser here.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the ambassador apprised the adviser about the visit of potential UAE investors, due in next month to look for opportunities of investment in the SME sector.

The ambassador also briefed the adviser on the Dubai Expo 2020, where the Pakistan's presence is expected to boost business and trade.

He said that the Pak-UAE JMC and Dubai Expo 2020 are an excellent opportunity for Pakistan and UAE business leaders to interact and start joint ventures, it said, adding that the other bilateral issues were also discussed.

The adviser appreciated the interest taken by the UAE business community to invest in Pakistan; saying that all possible cooperation would be provided by the Finance Ministry to facilitate the bilateral trade between the two countries.

