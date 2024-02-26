Pakistan, UAE Sign MoU For Promotion Of Date Palm Cultivation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here aimed at boosting agricultural innovation and research related to the development and promotion of various aspects of date palm cultivation and the allied industry.
Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and General Secretary of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid Prof. signed the document.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, according to Pakistan's embassy in UAE.
The MoU will help in promoting cooperation and sharing of expertise between the two sides.
It will also provide an opportunity for Pakistani farmers to increase the cultivation of date palm including through innovative ideas.
Being one of the pioneers, the UAE will provide technological support to Pakistan to increase date palm cultivation as Pakistan’s rich topography presents immense potential in this sector. Under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2024 will also be organized.
Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a fraternal relationship and are engaged in a range of mutually beneficial collaborative projects including in the realm of political, economic, agricultural, cultural, energy, and defence cooperation.
