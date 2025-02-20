Pakistan-UAE Trade Conference ‘Gulfood 2025’ Held In Dubai
February 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Commercial Section in coordination with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted the Pakistan-United UAE Conference 2025 at the Pakistan Association Dubai.
The event brought together a distinguished gathering of international delegates, buyers, distributors and Pakistani exhibitors participating in Gulfood 2025 and key stakeholders from the business community of F&B sector, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The conference was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Consul General, senior officials from the Pakistan Consulate and other Consulates.
The event served as a platform to strengthen bilateral trade ties, showcase Pakistan’s export potential of food/agro products and foster business-to-business partnerships between Pakistan and the UAE.
Trade and Investment Counsellor, Dubai Ali Zeb Khan also invited diplomats/ delegates/buyers from USA, Egypt, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Peru, Nigeria, China and UAE for productive interaction, business matchmaking and B2B with Pakistani Exhibitors.
In his opening remarks, Mr.
Ali Zeb Khan, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the conference’s objective of creating networking opportunities for businesses to explore collaborative ventures. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in enhancing trade relations and unlocking new avenues for economic cooperation.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in his keynote address, underscored the UAE’s significance as one of Pakistan’s strategic trade partners and a leading market for Pakistani agro-based products. He noted the consistent growth in Pakistan’s exports to the UAE, stating, “The UAE is one of the oldest and most reliable markets for Pakistani products.
Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General of TDAP, highlighted the diverse range of Pakistani agro-based products and their growing demand in international markets. He reiterated TDAP’s commitment to supporting exporters and facilitating trade initiatives.
Malik Faisal Jehangir, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of such conferences in fostering partnerships with UAE-based businesses.
