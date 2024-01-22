Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammed Faisal and UK's Trade Envoy to Pakistan James Daly on Monday discussed ways to further deepen trade and business linkages, especially export of Pakistani citrus and fisheries to UK

According to a post on X, Dr Faisal welcomed Daly's plan to lead a business delegation to Pakistan soon.