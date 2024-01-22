Pakistan, UK Envoys Discuss Ways To Deepen Trade Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammed Faisal and UK's Trade Envoy to Pakistan James Daly on Monday discussed ways to further deepen trade and business linkages, especially export of Pakistani citrus and fisheries to UK.
According to a post on X, Dr Faisal welcomed Daly's plan to lead a business delegation to Pakistan soon.
