Pakistan, UK explore enhanced trade relations through B2B engagements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) led by John Tucknott on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to enhance trade relations and foster business-to-business (B2B) collaborations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).

During the meeting, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening B2B engagements to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment between the two nations, said a news release.

He highlighted that Pakistan and the UK already share a strong and fruitful trade partnership, and there is significant potential to build upon this foundation.

The minister also appreciated the active role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UK in promoting trade and economic ties.

“Our diaspora is a bridge between the two countries and has been instrumental in fostering a deeper economic relationship,” he added.

John Tucknott, representing PBBC, echoed the minister’s sentiments, expressing optimism about future collaborations aimed at mutual growth.

The PBBC delegation reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade initiatives, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, technology, and renewable energy.

The meeting reflects the shared ambition of both nations to further strengthen economic ties through proactive measures and deeper engagement between their business communities.