Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Explore Enhanced Trade Relations Through B2B Engagements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan, UK explore enhanced trade relations through B2B engagements

A delegation of Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) led by John Tucknott on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to enhance trade relations and foster business-to-business (B2B) collaborations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) led by John Tucknott on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to enhance trade relations and foster business-to-business (B2B) collaborations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).

During the meeting, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening B2B engagements to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment between the two nations, said a news release.

He highlighted that Pakistan and the UK already share a strong and fruitful trade partnership, and there is significant potential to build upon this foundation.

The minister also appreciated the active role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UK in promoting trade and economic ties.

“Our diaspora is a bridge between the two countries and has been instrumental in fostering a deeper economic relationship,” he added.

John Tucknott, representing PBBC, echoed the minister’s sentiments, expressing optimism about future collaborations aimed at mutual growth.

The PBBC delegation reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade initiatives, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, technology, and renewable energy.

The meeting reflects the shared ambition of both nations to further strengthen economic ties through proactive measures and deeper engagement between their business communities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business United Kingdom Commerce Textile Share

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

1 minute ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

1 minute ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

2 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

2 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

2 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business