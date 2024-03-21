Pakistan, UK To Strengthen Bilateral Trade
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, on Thursday outlined key strategies to bolster the already robust trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).
The minister emphasized the deep-rooted political and historical ties between the two nations, underscoring the significant strides in trade and commerce, said a news release here.
The minister lauded the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), initiated in June 2023, as a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to amplify its trade volumes with the UK.
Meanwhile, he highlighted the imminent launch of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, aimed at fortifying trade and investment relations.
Ms. Jane Marriott highlighted the promising trajectory of bilateral trade, with Pakistan's exports to the UK witnessing steady growth.
