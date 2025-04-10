Open Menu

Pakistan Unveils Landmark Policy Framework To Regulate Virtual Assets, Service Providers As Per FATF Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan unveils landmark policy framework to regulate virtual assets, service providers as per FATF standards

In a groundbreaking move to modernize its financial regulatory landscape and strengthen international compliance, Pakistan has introduced its first comprehensive policy framework to regulate Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to modernize its financial regulatory landscape and strengthen international compliance, Pakistan has introduced its first comprehensive policy framework to regulate Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

The National Working Group on VAs/VASPs, established by the Ministry of Finance in January 2024 under the supervision of the AML/CFT Authority and spearheaded by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), developed the strategic framework.

The group comprises senior representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and other key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

“This is a paradigm shift in how Pakistan views digital finance,” said Sumera Azam, Director at the FIA and Lead of the National Working Group. “We are embracing the future with eyes wide open. Our policy proposal strikes a historic balance between fostering technological innovation and safeguarding national security interests.

It aligns squarely with Recommendation 15 of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to AML/CFT compliance and global financial integrity.”

The proposed framework addresses critical risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing, and financial instability, while promoting the responsible use of blockchain-based technologies. Adopting a gradual and adaptive regulatory approach, the framework encourages controlled experimentation, allowing for innovation alongside the development of regulatory and institutional expertise.

This initiative positions Pakistan among the leading countries in South Asia to proactively regulate the rapidly evolving virtual assets ecosystem. The framework will now move into the next phases, including stakeholder consultations, legislative processes, and a phased implementation plan expected to commence later this year.

The policy marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to integrate into the global financial system, strengthen domestic financial safeguards, and cultivate a thriving, innovative digital economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

7 seconds ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business