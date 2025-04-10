- Home
- Business
- Pakistan unveils landmark policy framework to regulate virtual assets, service providers as per FATF ..
Pakistan Unveils Landmark Policy Framework To Regulate Virtual Assets, Service Providers As Per FATF Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:27 PM
In a groundbreaking move to modernize its financial regulatory landscape and strengthen international compliance, Pakistan has introduced its first comprehensive policy framework to regulate Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to modernize its financial regulatory landscape and strengthen international compliance, Pakistan has introduced its first comprehensive policy framework to regulate Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).
The National Working Group on VAs/VASPs, established by the Ministry of Finance in January 2024 under the supervision of the AML/CFT Authority and spearheaded by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), developed the strategic framework.
The group comprises senior representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and other key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
“This is a paradigm shift in how Pakistan views digital finance,” said Sumera Azam, Director at the FIA and Lead of the National Working Group. “We are embracing the future with eyes wide open. Our policy proposal strikes a historic balance between fostering technological innovation and safeguarding national security interests.
It aligns squarely with Recommendation 15 of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to AML/CFT compliance and global financial integrity.”
The proposed framework addresses critical risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing, and financial instability, while promoting the responsible use of blockchain-based technologies. Adopting a gradual and adaptive regulatory approach, the framework encourages controlled experimentation, allowing for innovation alongside the development of regulatory and institutional expertise.
This initiative positions Pakistan among the leading countries in South Asia to proactively regulate the rapidly evolving virtual assets ecosystem. The framework will now move into the next phases, including stakeholder consultations, legislative processes, and a phased implementation plan expected to commence later this year.
The policy marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to integrate into the global financial system, strengthen domestic financial safeguards, and cultivate a thriving, innovative digital economy.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts43 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab4 hours ago
-
In surprise, US producer prices fall in March5 hours ago
-
Investment minister highlights initiatives to boost domestic, FDI5 hours ago
-
SECP cautions public against fraudulent activities related to Barwaqt App5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in tourism sector6 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola7 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map8 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports8 hours ago
-
CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College8 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates9 hours ago