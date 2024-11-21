Pakistan Unveils, National Intellectual Property Strategy
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) successfully concluded its two-day consultative sessions for the development of Pakistan's National Intellectual Property Strategy.
Chairman IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, emphasized IPO-Pakistan's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and respect for intellectual property rights. "Intellectual property is no longer a peripheral concern; it is a vital component of a nation's economic and social development," he stated.
Ambassador Amil highlighted the significance of integrating IP education into industries and academia, particularly among youth. "Awareness in youth and students is essential for promoting innovation and creativity." He expressed gratitude to WIPO for their invaluable partnership and expertise in shaping Pakistan's National IP Strategy.
The consultative sessions featured insightful panel discussions on three key areas: Summary of Main Challenges and Recommendations for National Intellectual Property Strategy (NIPS), Impact of IP Strategies on Pakistan's Geo-Economic Situation, and Way Forward for National IP Strategy Development. Renowned experts and stakeholders participated, providing valuable insights and recommendations.
Mr. David Simmions, Counsellor, Division for Asia and Pacific, WIPO, presented detailed insights on WIPO's support for implementing National IP strategies. The consultative sessions marked the beginning of a knowledge-based economy in Pakistan, promoting innovation and ingenuity.
"Together, we can build an IP framework that not only protects but also prompts the innovations and creations of our people, making Pakistan a hub for ingenuity and excellence," Ambassador Amil concluded.
Later, shields were presented to the panelists.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for urgent action on commercialization of New Gwadar International Airport2 hours ago
-
Govt of Japan, UNDP Join hand for empowering youth in KP2 hours ago
-
Cultivation of soybean to help slash import bill by Rs.1bn2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI stresses establishing 'Digital Silk Road'2 hours ago
-
Punjab Revenue Authority integrates e-IMS with PoS3 hours ago
-
CM’s weekly health camp at P&D Board3 hours ago
-
P&D Board launches innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors4 hours ago
-
LCCI, ANF organise seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control'4 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,700 per tola6 hours ago