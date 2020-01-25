Pakistan US Business Council welcomes Trump statement for enhancing trade with Pakistan : Iftikhar Ali Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pak-US Business Council Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali MalikSaturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement for enhancing trade volume withPakistan during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WorldEconomic Forum in Davos

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Pak-US Business Council Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement for enhancing trade volume withPakistan during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WorldEconomic Forum in Davos.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders and investors here today.Hesaid the perception of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan isimproving in the international market as US firms and investors are looking forward for jointventures and investment in Pakistan.He said this is good omen for Pakistan that President Donald Trump was "extremely enthusiastic about the potential for increasing and expanding our US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship.

He further said Pakistan needs to chalk out comprehensive strategies to take full advantage of planned visits of 15 US trade delegations expecting to visit Pakistan this current year to explore possibilities for expanding trade with the country.

Iftikhar Malik said the situation has changed remarkably after Pakistan's getting 28 slots on theWorld Bank's 2020 Ease of Doing Business ranking and being highlighted as one of the top tenreformers globally.He further said after effective measures taken by the incumbent government to reinstate law andorder and curbing money laundering, the business environment of Pakistan has gotten far better.Identifying areas, he said there was potential in agriculture, livestock, and food processing andseafood sectors for US companies.He said CPEC has created plenty of opportunities for joint ventures and investment in Pakistanand it was the right time for US investors to visit Pakistan and grab these opportunities fordeveloping sustainable business partnerships with Pakistani counterparts.