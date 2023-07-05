Open Menu

Pakistan, US Discuss Ways To Enhance Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan, US discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome here on Wednesday exchanged views about areas of common interest and enhancing existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry the discussion was made during the call on the meeting of the US Ambassador with the finance minister.

The finance minister appreciated the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

He updated the Ambassador about successfully reaching the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and communicated about the economic policies and priorities of the government in order to set the economy on the path from stability to growth.

Dar appreciated the support and cooperation of the US and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the US.

On the occasion, Donald Blome expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for bringing economic sustainability to the country. He also extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

