Pakistan-Uzbek agreed for enhancing cooperation in agriculture sector

Uzbekistan Minister for Agriculture Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday agreed for enhancing bilateral cooperation to promote and develop agricultural sectors of both the countries

The Uzbek Minister of Agriculture called on Imam and discussed prospects of cooperation in different areas of agriculture sector development.

Fakhar said that sharing of germplasm on reciprocal basis of cotton, melon, cereal crops, and other high value horticulture crops and livestock can enhance the agriculture sector of both countries.

He said that cooperation in production technologies of cotton and high value horticulture crops such as kinnow, dates and mangoes can be beneficial for Pakistan.

Pakistan has immense export potential with respect to citrus fruits, rice, mangoes, onion, potatoes, fisheries and livestock, he added.

Over 8 million tonnes of surplus rice available with the country, which can be exported, he said adding that Pakistan exported 144,000 tonnes of mangoes internationally and hence its export to Uzbekistan also has huge potential.

Fakhar Imam said that Uzbekistan has mechanization expertise which can benefit Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Agriculture Minister of Uzbekistan said that Pest Risk Analysis has been completed by their side and they are willing to export melon, pomegranate, Apple, water melon, grapes and cherries to Pakistan.

He welcomed Fakhar Imam's suggestion of exchange of university students and professors. He said that exchange of technologies for processing and value addition of fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products can reap positive result for both countries.

He said that the Uzbekistan has accepted to import meat under World Organization for Animal Health and that two slaughter houses have also been approved.

He said that technological collaboration in livestock breed improvement programs can upgrade the livestock productivity of Pakistan.

Federal Minister thanked the Uzbekistan's Minister and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries.