Pakistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Ways To Enhance Agri Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid A. Khodjaev, and discussed ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade in agricultural commodities.

During the meeting, Dr Kausar reiterated the government's firm resolve for increasing bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of agriculture development, a press release said.

He said that the Department of Plant Protection would extend all facilitation to enhance bilateral trade of agricultural goods between Pakistan and Uzbekistan under provisions of the Pakistan Plant Quarantine Rules 2019.

Dr Kausar said that Pakistan was exporting rice, potato, kinnow, fresh mango, sesame seeds and dried chilies to Uzbekistan, which needed to be further enhanced.

Similarly, he said, Pakistan was also granting market access to Uzbekistan for other goods like watermelon, cherry, melon, lemon, hot pepper and peach.

The technical desk of the department was evaluating the PRA information for further proceedings, he added.

The minister said that in 2022-23, Pakistan exported various livestock products and by-products to Uzbekistan worth Rs 14,057 million that mainly includes meat and meat by-products, and poultry eggs.

He said that Pakistan was rich in goat genetic resources and ranked as the third largest goat producing country globally. It was home to approximately 25 distinct goat breeds with an estimated population of 87.4 million each with their own unique characteristics and attributes.

The minister said that efforts had been made to strengthen economic bonds between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as both were parts of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Dr Kausar said Uzbekistan had a diverse economy with agriculture, natural resources and manufacturing playing key roles.

