Pakistan, Uzbekistan Explore Copper Mining Cooperation

Published February 27, 2025

Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex in Almalyk city near Tashkent as part of the Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector with Uzbekistan.

The complex is a major copper producer in the region, said a news release. During the visit, the minister toured various sections of the facility, including the mines, concentration section, and smelter to assess potential collaboration opportunities.

He was received at the factory by Uzbekistan’s Minister for Mining and Geology Bobir Farhodovich Islamov and Chairman of the Almalyk complex Abdulla Khursanov.

The delegation accompanying Minister for Commerce, Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Secretary Petroleum and Mining Momin Agha.

They were joined by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Minister for Mining and Geology Bobir Farhodovich Islamov.

During the visit, the ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in copper mining. “On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are here to explore opportunities for cooperation in copper mining between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” they stated.

The visit is part of an official delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at strengthening economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

