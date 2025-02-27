Pakistan, Uzbekistan Explore Copper Mining Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:12 PM
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex in Almalyk city near Tashkent as part of the Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector with Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex in Almalyk city near Tashkent as part of the Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector with Uzbekistan.
The complex is a major copper producer in the region, said a news release. During the visit, the minister toured various sections of the facility, including the mines, concentration section, and smelter to assess potential collaboration opportunities.
He was received at the factory by Uzbekistan’s Minister for Mining and Geology Bobir Farhodovich Islamov and Chairman of the Almalyk complex Abdulla Khursanov.
The delegation accompanying Minister for Commerce, Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Secretary Petroleum and Mining Momin Agha.
They were joined by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Minister for Mining and Geology Bobir Farhodovich Islamov.
During the visit, the ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in copper mining. “On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are here to explore opportunities for cooperation in copper mining between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” they stated.
The visit is part of an official delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at strengthening economic and industrial ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon
Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan
SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of record regarding May 9 incidents
SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board
DC inspects RHC in Chak 14
Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation
Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports1 hour ago
-
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 20241 hour ago
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 20242 hours ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator2 hours ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions2 hours ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session3 hours ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 78 points4 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April4 hours ago