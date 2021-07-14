UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Uzbekistan Sees Prospects Of Cooperation In Potential Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan-Uzbekistan sees prospects of cooperation in potential sectors

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday observed detailed prospects of cooperation in construction, leather, logistics and Pharmaceutical sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday observed detailed prospects of cooperation in construction, leather, logistics and Pharmaceutical sectors.

The meeting of Uzbek-Pakistan business Council was held in Tashkent on today, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

Around 200 businessmen participated in Joint Business Counsel (JBC).

The JBC meeting was co-chaired from the Uzbekistan side by Deputy Prime Minister � Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov and from the Pakistani side by Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

President of Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ikramov Adham Ilkhamovich and President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo delivered key note speeches after introductory speechs by the co-chairs.

