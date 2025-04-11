Open Menu

Pakistan, Uzbekistan To Deepen Cooperation In Tourism Sector

Published April 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Minister for Tourism of Uzbekistan Umid Shadiev to deepen cooperation in tourism sector.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev was also present at the meeting, said a news release. Both sides highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the field of tourism.

Haroon Akhtar said that Pakistan is fully prepared to cooperate with Uzbekistan to strengthen tourism ties, promote cultural exchange, and preserve shared heritage. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has envisioned landmark projects in the areas of tourism, heritage, and people-to-people exchanges.

He added that the time has come to look toward Central Asia, which holds immense opportunities for economic and cultural growth. Uzbek Minister Umid Shadiev appreciated the growing bilateral ties and mentioned that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have already been signed between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of encouraging the hardworking people of both nations through mutual cooperation. Haroon Akhtar Khan underscored that tourism plays a vital role in enhancing GDP and exports.

He announced that, under the directives of the Prime Minister, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will commence international flights to Uzbekistan. Additionally, private airlines will also be engaged to expedite trade and tourism links.

Efforts are underway to facilitate travelers from both countries, including easing visa processes and travel-related services.He expressed his deep-rooted connection with Central Asia, stating that his forefathers originated from the region. This is the right time for enhanced regional connectivity and that nature has blessed Pakistan with countless tourism-worthy destinations.

While Pakistan faces the effects of climate change, the government is taking proactive measures to combat these challenges effectively.

