Pakistan-Uzbekistan Trade Ties To Scale New Heights: Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:49 PM

Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade ties to scale new heights: Envoy

Highlighting the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat A Sidikov Wednesday said that Uzbekistan is the biggest trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia and the bilateral trade of both states improved with an increase two times high bilateral trade volume

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Highlighting the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat A Sidikov Wednesday said that Uzbekistan is the biggest trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia and the bilateral trade of both states improved with an increase two times high bilateral trade volume.

In his exclusive interview, he underlined that bilateral relationship between two countries were improving at all levels and we become biggest business partners in central Asia.

The Ambassador expressed that with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's government we are cooperating Pakistan on its regional and economic issues.

"Our relationship have been increasing in public diplomacy as well", he added.

Ambassador said Pakistan have big economic potential with new markets so i see Uzbekistan could get a way to central Asia for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have great scope to enhance cooperation in culture and tourism sectors.

"We are working with Pakistan for bringing Uzbekistan's tourists in Pakistan", he highlighted.

Pakistan doing work on many economic reforms which would be helpful for Uzbekistan, he added .

He said that with Uzbekistan's tourism industry has a big potential where both the countries could jointly work to take benefit of this potential.

"Regional stability will come only when our brotherly country is peaceful," he said.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan acknowledged the further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation as one of the key priorities in the bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan had become a destination for investment due to government of Pakistan's recently carved out investor friendly policies.

