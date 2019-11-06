Pakistan values its ties with Qatar: Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said Pakistan valued its relationship with Qatar and the government was keen to facilitate the Qatari businessmen and investors, who had shown interest in recent months to invest in the country and participate in its economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said Pakistan valued its relationship with Qatar and the government was keen to facilitate the Qatari businessmen and investors, who had shown interest in recent months to invest in the country and participate in its economic development.

He was talking to Qatari Ambassador Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, who called on him here.

The adviser briefed the ambassador on the overall state of the economy and the areas and sectors for potential investment by foreign investors, particularly investors from Qatar.

Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar had many manifestations.

Both the countries had come close to each other to forge business partnerships and economic collaborations particularly in the wake of last June visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan and his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, he added.

The ambassador also handed over an invitation letter from the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar to the adviser to attend the Doha Forum scheduled to be held next month.

The adviser thanked the ambassador for the invitation and hoped that close economic relationship between the two countries would grow further in the years to come.