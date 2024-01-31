Open Menu

Pakistan Wants To Lean From Saudi Arabia To Develop Sovereign Wealth Fund: Shamshad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan wants to lean from Saudi Arabia to develop Sovereign Wealth Fund: Shamshad

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday expressed the desire to learn from the best practices of Saudi Arabia in developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to bring about financial boom in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday expressed the desire to learn from the best practices of Saudi Arabia in developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to bring about financial boom in the country.

In a virtual meeting with the Investment Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al- Falih, the minister praised the efforts of Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund which has brought financial boom in Saudi Arabia.

She emphasized that Pakistan wanted to learn from its best practices for developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, which had been tasked with privatization of government assets in financial difficulty.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, while highlighting the steps taken by caretaker government in bringing the financial stability, said that Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability and reversed the negativity, by building the confidence of bilateral and multilateral donors in International market.

She appreciated the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which had played a positive role in ease of doing business and made implementation of projects a success.

She appreciated the continuous support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

Lauding the efforts of cretaker government in bringing financial stability in Pakistan, Khalid Al-Falih stressed that existence of SIFC was critical to ensure continuity of projects during the transition of government.

He emphasized that both the countries were closely knit in religious ties and had strong cooperation which would be further enhanced in future.

He promised to create a linkage between the sovereign funds of both the countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Saudi Saudi Arabia Market From Government Best

Recent Stories

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

1 minute ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

2 minutes ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

33 seconds ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

2 minutes ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

18 minutes ago
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

18 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

18 minutes ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

18 minutes ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

18 minutes ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

21 minutes ago
 Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business