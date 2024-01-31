Pakistan Wants To Lean From Saudi Arabia To Develop Sovereign Wealth Fund: Shamshad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday expressed the desire to learn from the best practices of Saudi Arabia in developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to bring about financial boom in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday expressed the desire to learn from the best practices of Saudi Arabia in developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to bring about financial boom in the country.
In a virtual meeting with the Investment Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al- Falih, the minister praised the efforts of Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund which has brought financial boom in Saudi Arabia.
She emphasized that Pakistan wanted to learn from its best practices for developing Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund, which had been tasked with privatization of government assets in financial difficulty.
Dr Shamshad Akhtar, while highlighting the steps taken by caretaker government in bringing the financial stability, said that Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability and reversed the negativity, by building the confidence of bilateral and multilateral donors in International market.
She appreciated the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which had played a positive role in ease of doing business and made implementation of projects a success.
She appreciated the continuous support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Lauding the efforts of cretaker government in bringing financial stability in Pakistan, Khalid Al-Falih stressed that existence of SIFC was critical to ensure continuity of projects during the transition of government.
He emphasized that both the countries were closely knit in religious ties and had strong cooperation which would be further enhanced in future.
He promised to create a linkage between the sovereign funds of both the countries.
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
More Stories From Business
-
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets2 minutes ago
-
Gohar urges overseas investors to tap Pakistan's trade potential18 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers of 51st Common training program visit FBR18 minutes ago
-
SBP announces public holiday on Feb 522 minutes ago
-
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI1 hour ago
-
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 20232 hours ago
-
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation2 hours ago
-
Civil service academy officers visit CCP for interactive session2 hours ago
-
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector4 hours ago
-
Business community hails,FBR reconstruction, digitization plan4 hours ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer discusses sugar payment to TCP4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar5 hours ago