UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wants To Strengthen Trade, Investment Cooperation With US: Tarin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:35 PM

Pakistan wants to strengthen trade, investment cooperation with US: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Friday Pakistan intended to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the United States (US)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Friday Pakistan intended to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the United States (US).

Addressing a virtual meeting with the representatives of US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), the minister said the government was also firmly committed to providing an enabling environment to promote foreign investment in the country.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had witnessed V-shape recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the government's prudent policies.

The government was clearly focused to pursue an all inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth over the period of time, he added.

He said sound economic planning was the key to spur growth, as the government's ultimate goal was to take growth to around 6-7% through short, medium and long term planning in a structured manner.

The finance minister further stated that Pakistan was looking forward to further deepen trade and investment linkages with the US.

Coupled with 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offered immense investment and business opportunities for the US enterprises, he added.

The minister thanked the participants for showing their interest, and welcomed suggestions and feedback on the occasion.

He also expressed his firm commitment to facilitate American enterprises and businesses in Pakistan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Shaukat Tarin Young United States Market Commerce All Government Million

Recent Stories

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last ..

4 minutes ago

France detains Russian tennis player over suspecte ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Released From Custody in Par ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Released From Custo ..

4 minutes ago

Govt fully cognizant of development needs, problem ..

4 minutes ago

Global corporate tax deal 'in sight' as G7 meets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.