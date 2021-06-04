Pakistan wants to strengthen trade, investment cooperation with US: Tarin

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Friday Pakistan intended to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the United States (US)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Friday Pakistan intended to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the United States (US).

Addressing a virtual meeting with the representatives of US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), the minister said the government was also firmly committed to providing an enabling environment to promote foreign investment in the country.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had witnessed V-shape recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the government's prudent policies.

The government was clearly focused to pursue an all inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth over the period of time, he added.

He said sound economic planning was the key to spur growth, as the government's ultimate goal was to take growth to around 6-7% through short, medium and long term planning in a structured manner.

The finance minister further stated that Pakistan was looking forward to further deepen trade and investment linkages with the US.

Coupled with 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offered immense investment and business opportunities for the US enterprises, he added.

The minister thanked the participants for showing their interest, and welcomed suggestions and feedback on the occasion.

He also expressed his firm commitment to facilitate American enterprises and businesses in Pakistan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officers.